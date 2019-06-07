Man who didn't want to go back to jail barricades himself, son, in SWAT standoff, police say

A man was taken into custody Friday after an hourslong standoff in Dickinson. He had his 7-year-old son in the car with him, police said.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A man who police said barricaded himself and his son because he didn't want to go back to jail was taken into custody on Friday.

Police said the man, who has yet to be identified, held himself and his 7-year-old son inside his vehicle while police were attempting to negotiate with him.

Investigators were initially called for a report of an erratic driver. When they tried to stop the car, the man refused to get out. The man's mother told police she was able to talk to him and told them that her son did not want to go back to jail, police said.

Investigators said the man had three or four warrants out for his arrest out of Galveston County.

The mother of the suspect was able to help police negotiate with the man to get the boy safely out of the car.

The man was eventually taken into custody and the boy was turned over to his mother.

