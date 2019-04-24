Man who broke into Wharton pharmacy gets stuck in pillar, police say

Wharton police released this image showing where a man accused of burglarizing a pharmacy April 24, 2019, was found when officers arrived.

WHARTON, Texas - One of four people who broke into a Wharton pharmacy Wednesday got himself stuck insude one of the hollow pillars on the front of the building, police said.

The incident happened about 6 a.m. at the CVS store on Richmond Road.

According to Wharton police, officers responded to an alarm at the business and noticed people inside the store when they arrived. They entered the building, found some of the burglars hiding in the ceiling and arrested them, police said.

One member of the group had climbed down into one of the pillars at the front of the store, police said. The man was safely extracted from the column and arrested, police said.

Police said officers observed significant damage to the ATM at the store. The security gate was also damaged, police said.

Some still can’t believe that we found one of today’s four alleged Burglary suspects within one of CVS’ exterior... Posted by Wharton Police Department on Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.