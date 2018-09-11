Man wanted in deadly north Harris County shooting located, arrested in Florida, deputies say

HOUSTON - A man who was wanted in a deadly shooting in north Harris County has been arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Tuesday morning by the United States Marshals Service, deputies said.

Kysion David, 29, charged with the shooting death of 29-year-old Anselmo Farrington.

The shooting was reported Aug. 25 at 8:50 a.m. at an apartment complex located in the 17000 block of Red Oak Drive.

Harris County deputies said David and Farrington were in a verbal altercation when David shot Farrington several times and left. Deputies said they found Farrington dead inside the entry door to his apartment.

Local Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force personnel have been working closely on this case with their counterparts in Fort Lauderdale after being informed of David's whereabouts.

David was arrested without incident and is expected to be extradited back to Harris County to be arraigned for the death of Farrington.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.