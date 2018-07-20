Man wanted in connection with child porn investigation that sparked deadly raid arrested

PATTISON, Texas - A man wanted in connection with a child pornography investigation that sparked a deadly raid in Waller County has been arrested.

According to Ward County Sheriff Mikel Strickland, Texas Rangers arrested Brice Allen Walker in the town of Monahans.

Strickland said Walker was being held on a charge of promotion of child pornography from Montgomery County. Sources told KPRC2 Walker confessed.

On Wednesday, a SWAT team served a search warrant at a home in Pattison. According to the search warrant obtained by KPRC2, Montgomery County investigators were looking to seize electronic devices connected to a child pornography investigation.

Investigators wrote an IP address developed during the investigation was linked to the home in Pattison.

Mickey Coy was shot and killed during the search warrant.

"From what we have learned it appears he was not the target of the search warrant," said Glenn Smith, Waller County's sheriff, on Thursday.

KPRC2 obtained that search warrant and learned Coy was not named.

