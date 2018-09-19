Man wanted in connection to shooting that killed 1, injured another in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A man is wanted after one man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in southwest Houston on Jan. 24, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10:20 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 8500 block of Nairn Street.

Houston police said Christoper Joseph Cruz, 21, and his neighbor Raymond Lindgren, 40, possibly had got into an argument and Cruz shot Lindgren. Investigators said a 25-year-old witness tried to drive away from the shooting, but Cruz fired into his vehicle and struck the man once. Cruz then fled the scene.

Police said Lindgren was found dead in the parking lot of the apartment building, and the witness was taken to a local hospital and survived his wounds.

Cruz is charged with murder and aggravated assault-serious bodily injury. He remains on the run.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-22-8477.

