FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies are turning to the public to help locate a man in connection to a fraud case that has gone cold.

Police are looking into a case from Aug. 22, 2016.

They say that's when a man wired $50,000 to a Bank of America account in the name of "Kenneth Emerson" under the guise of purchasing a large amount of diesel fuel from a Russian refinery.

PHOTOS: Man wanted in 2016 fraud case

According to deputies, the name was false, the sale never happened and it was determined to be a scam.

The money was drawn from a Bank of America branch, located in the 9400 block of Spring Green Boulevard.

Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward in the case for information that leads to an arrest.

Download the Click2Houston news app in your app store to stay up-to-date with the latest news while you're on the go.

Sign up for KPRC 2 newsletters to get breaking news, sports, entertainment, contests and more delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.