Man wanted for shooting at undercover officer, HPD says

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is accused of firing shots at an off-duty officer in southwest Houston earlier this month.

On June 5, around 2 p.m., police said a non-uniformed, undercover officer noticed a person in need of medical assistance in a pharmacy parking lot in the 8300 block of Wilcrest Drive. The officer called for uniformed patrol officers to assist.

While the officers were assisting the person, police said several gunshots were heard coming from across the street at a service station in the 10900 block of Beechnut Street.

Police said video showed the person firing shots at the officers.

The undercover officer walked toward the service station and encountered a man shooting at him, according to police.

The officer saw a man running to a black Ford truck that was parked near gas pumps, police said.

The man ignored commands by the officer and raised his gun toward the officer, who was standing in the median. The officer fired one shot at the man, according to police.

The man was able to leave the scene in the Ford truck. Another person was driving the vehicle.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the men in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637) or via our mobile app (Crime Stoppers Houston). All tipsters remain anonymous.

