Man wanted for forcing 16-year-old to have sexual relations with adult men, deputies say

HOUSTON - Law enforcement is searching for a man who they say forced a 16-year-old girl to have sexual relations with adult men.

Kareem Marcus Nolden, 34, is charged with trafficking of a child prohibited, compelling prostitution and sexual assault of a child 14-17 years of age, according to Harris County deputies.

His last known residence is at the Windchase Hamlet apartments in the 3200 block of Windchase Boulevard in west Houston.

Crime Stoppers says it will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

To report information, call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.