Man wanted for attempting to rob north Houston bank, FBI says

HOUSTON - The FBI is asking for the public's help finding the man who they said attempted to rob a north Houston bank Monday.

Around 5:45 p.m., the man entered the JP Morgan Chase Bank at 213 Greens Road, according to authorities.

He handed a note to the teller demanding cash, but left the bank on foot without receiving any money, authorities said.

The man is described as black and in his mid-30s. He is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, white shoes, dark glasses and a gray TCU baseball hat.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.

You can also text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Stoppers of Houston app, which can be downloaded from the app store for both iPhone and Android devices. All tipsters can remain anonymous.

