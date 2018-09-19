Man wanted after stabbing landlord in chest, police say

HOUSTON - A man is being sought in connection with the Tuesday stabbing of his landlord in northeast Houston.

The incident was reported about 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 2400 block of Deuster Street.

Houston police said a drunken Ramon Perez came home and got into an argument with his landlord. He retrieved a knife from the kitchen and then stabbed the landlord in the chest, police said.

Perez, 55, fled the scene. He is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The landlord was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

