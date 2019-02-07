Man wanted, accused of indecency with child believed to be working in Houston area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are searching for a man accused of indecency with a child.

Jerry Wayne Louis, 54, has ties to the Humble area. He is an independent contractor and is believed to be working in the greater Houston area, according to authorities.

According to court documents, Louis exposed himself to children in Pasadena and also offered one of the children $20 to expose himself.

Louis is also known to go by the names Steve Davis, Darryl Rickey and James Johnson, according to authorities.

In 1990, he was convicted of burglary of a motor vehicle and in 1999 he was convicted of jumping bail.

Louis is described by officials as being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 260 pounds and has hazel eyes and short brown-and-gray hair.

Crime Stoppers and the Texas Attorney General’s Office are asking for the public's help finding Louis. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest. Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or online here.

