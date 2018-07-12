Man uses screwdriver to rob gas station

HOUSTON - Surveillance video shows a man using a screwdriver to rob a gas station.

This happened back in May at the Valero on Shepherd Drive near the Katy Freeway.

VIDEO: Shepherd gas station aggravated robbery surveillance video

The man approached the clerk at the counter, pulled out a screwdriver and demanded money from the cash register.

After getting money, the robber drove off in a red Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Investigators need help locating him.

