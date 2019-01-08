Man used screwdriver, hammer to kill 3 children in Texas City, documents show

From left to right: Prince Larry Brown, Angela Pilot and Ashanti Mehmood are seen in this undated family photo provided to KPRC2 on Jan. 4, 2019.

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Chilling details were released Monday detailing a grisly scene in Texas City that left three children dead and a mother injured.

Junaid Hashim Mehmood is charged with capital murder of multiple persons. Authorities said Mehmood, 27, killed his biological daughter, 6-week-old Ashanti Mehmood, 1-year-old Prince Larry Brown and 5-year-old Angela Pilot. Mehmood is also accused of beating Kimaria Nelson and shooting her multiple times in the face with a high-powered pellet gun. Nelson, 24, is the mother of all three children.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to reports of a possible dead child at the Pointe Ann Apartments at 1225 10th St. N., in Texas City.

Authorities said Mehmood's brother made the call to police after finding a large amount of blood on the walls and floors of the apartment when he showed up to check on his brother.

The mugshot of Junaid Hashim Mehmood, who is charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after authorities said he beat and stabbed three children to death and beat and shot a woman

Police said the three children were found dead inside the apartment and a trail of blood led to a locked bathroom door. Inside the bathroom, Nelson was found covered in blood.

Officials said Nelson was shot in the face with an airsoft gun multiple times. Doctors said small pellets were found embedded in her head and face.

Houston police dispatchers told Texas City police that Mehmood called 911 and turned himself in just hours after the crime, according to court documents. He told authorities where he was and waited for them to show up and take him into custody.

Mehmood admitted to stabbing the children to death, according to court records.

He said he stabbed Prince in the heart and chest multiple times with a screwdriver and he struck Angela on the head with a hammer and stabbed her with the screwdriver. He also told authorities that he broke one of Angela's arms.

Mehmood told authorities that he killed Ashanti, but couldn't remember how he did it, according to court documents.

Autopsies confirmed Mehmood's accounts, officials said.

