Man tries to steal car from Sugar Land day care with young girl inside, police say

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a man tried to steal a vehicle parked at a day care in Sugar Land with a preteen inside.

According to the Sugar Land Police Department, the attempted theft happened Friday morning at the Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy of New Territory on Homeward Way in Sugar Land.

Officers said a mother was inside the day care while a preteen girl waited for her inside the vehicle.

While the girl was alone, a man entered the vehicle and tried to start it, police said.

When he couldn’t start it and didn’t find a purse, he stole some loose change and fled the scene, according to police.

Police described the man as black with a bandana on his head. He was seen leaving in a gray Dodge Durango, police said.

The girl was not touched or harmed in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sugar Land Police Department.

