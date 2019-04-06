Man tries to orchestrate witness' murder from inside jail, deputies say

Robert Letourneau, already in jail for other charges, attempted to hire other inmates to kill a witness, deputies say. He now faces solicitation of murder charges.

HOUSTON - A man already behind bars on aggravated kidnapping and robbery charges is now in even more trouble.

Robert Letourneau was booked into the Harris County Jail last month.

While in jail, investigators say, he tried to hire other inmates to murder the woman he's accused of kidnapping so she could not testify against him. He provided the inmates detailed information regarding the whereabouts and routine of the victim and said he would pay them in the form of property and cash once the murder had been carried out.

One of the inmates instead tipped off investigators before the murder was to take place, stopping it from happening. Letourneau now also faces a charge of solicitation of capital murder.

