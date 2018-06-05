Man touches himself while sitting next to child at west Houston ice cream shop, police say

HOUSTON - A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged with public lewdness after police said he was touching himself outside and inside a west Houston chocolate cafe.

Authorities said Ian Neff was seen hanging outside Sleek Chocolatier & Creperie most of last week. He was spending a lot of time staring inside the store windows, which made employees feel uneasy, police said.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, police said Neff began inappropriately touching himself outside the store window. He then entered the store and continued touching himself while sitting on a couch next to a 5-year-old boy, police said.

The boy's mother grabbed her child and took him away from Neff, according to police.

Employees called police and Neff was arrested and he was subsequently charged.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.