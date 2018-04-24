Man took law into his own hands -- and made no correct choices -- during Amber Alert, police say

ALTOONA, Iowa - A Missouri man is facing serious charges after firing shots into a van that he believed was carrying two missing children.

Police say Matthew Golden was traveling east on Interstate 80, when he heard an Amber alert for two missing children from Toronto, Iowa.

The car described in the Amber Alert was a silver sedan.

Despite this description, Golden spotted a white panel van and decided that he had found the vehicle authorities were searching for.

"After ramming the vehicle probably more than once, he gets out of the vehicle and begins giving commands to the driver, and then he fires two rounds at him," Chief Stallman said.

The driver of the panel van was uninjured.

Police say none of Golden's choices were correct.

Read more from WHO.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.