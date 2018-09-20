Man tells police he left child in apartment to run errands, investigators say

HOUSTON - A man was arrested and charged with endangering a child with intent to return Monday after management at his apartment found his toddler inside alone, according to Houston police.

According to court documents, apartment management attempted to leave a notice at Damola Davis Awe's apartment and knocked on the door. When they knocked, the handle rattled but no one answered so management entered the apartment, according to Houston police,

Inside, they located the 23-month-old boy alone, according to police.

The apartment management tried to call the child's father, Awe, but he did not answer. After two hours of trying to contact him, management called Houston police, according to investigators.

After Houston police arrived, they called Awe who answered his phone and arrived 10 minutes later, police said. He told police that he was out running errands with his son when his car broke down. He told investigators that he didn't want to keep the child in a hot car, so he dropped the boy off in the apartment.

Police said Awe's story was vague and changed throughout speaking with him.

The child's mother was reached and she was able to take custody of the boy, police said.

Awe is currently being held at the Harris County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.