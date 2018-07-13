Man taken into custody after hours-long standoff on apartment building roof

HOUSTON - A man refused to come down from the roof of an apartment building Friday after threatening people with a knife, according to Houston police.

After a dramatic standoff, Patrick Torres, 34, was taken into custody.

PHOTOS: Man refuses to come down off apartment complex roof

Houston Police Department hostage negotiation teams, the Houston Fire Department and the SWAT responded to the complex in the 9000 block of Sterlingshire Street, in northeast Houston.

WATCH: Man on roof taken into custody

A Taser was used on Torres and he was apprehended around 5 p.m.

Sky 2 video showed Torres walking from one corner of the apartment roof to the other while lifting his shirt up. He also appeared to be wearing some sort of mask at one point in time.

WATCH: Chopper video of man on roof of apartment complex in northeast Houston

Witnesses told police Torres was threatening people with a knife before going on the roof.

Police said the initial call came in as a family disturbance around 1:20 p.m. Police said Torres is facing two assault charges and had been on the roof since about 2 p.m.

It is not clear if Torres was armed with the knife while he was on the roof.

Torres has a criminal history. According to state records, he has been charged with evading arrest, making a terroristic threat and driving with a suspended license, among others.

