Man surrenders to deputies after standoff in Montgomery County, officials said

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A man surrendered to a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office SWAT team early Sunday morning after barricading himself inside a home, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance call in a neighborhood in the 9900 block of Western Ridge Way near Conroe.

The Sheriff's Office said some kind of dispute that was turning physical had been going on between neighbors, and as the investigation got underway, a man pointed a rifle at deputies from inside his home.

The man is identified as Ryan Riddle, 33. Deputies said he refused to drop the rifle and instead barricaded himself in the home.

Ryan surrendered around 1 a.m. Sunday and faces a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

