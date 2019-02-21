VIDEO: Man stuffs cash down pants during robbery in north Houston

Police are searching for two men involved in an aggravated robbery at La Fiesta on Greens Road in north Houston.

HOUSTON - Houston police said they are searching for two men who held up a La Fiesta Meat Market in north Houston in December.

The two men entered the business, located in the 700 block of Greens Road, just before 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 2018. The pair pulled out handguns, pointed them at employees and customers and told everyone to get down, according to Houston police.

One of the men, who was wearing a red jacket, jumped on the counter, forced the employee to open the cash register and began taking money out of it, surveillance video from the incident shows. The second man, who was wearing a black pullover, stood near the front door with a gun drawn, making sure no one left the business, video shows.

The man in the red jacket shoved the money down the front of his sweatpants and took off, leaving a trail of money behind him, the video shows. He then turned around and attempted to pick up the dropped money.

The men are described as:

Suspect #1: Black man, 20s, medium frame, red jacket, blue pants with white stripe and red shoes.

Suspect #2: Black man, 20s, medium frame, black pullover with "PYREXX" written on the front, black pants and white shoes.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

