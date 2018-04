FOUR FORNERS, Texas - A man was hit by a vehicle and killed Sunday, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's said.

The incident caused Gaines Road to be shut down for the investigation.

Investigators are working to learn more about this incident.

Incident: 9600 Gaines Rd. Auto-ped fatality investigation. Gaines is closed. Please use an alternate route. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) April 29, 2018

