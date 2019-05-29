Man struck, killed by vehicle being driven by off-duty deputy, officials say

KPRC2

GALVESTON, Texas - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the man was acting erratically before he was struck by a vehicle being driven by an off-duty deputy around 6 a.m.

Witnesses said the man was walking back and forth and talking to himself before he walked into traffic near the intersection of Broadway Avenue J and 53rd Street.

No charges are expected to be filed against the deputy.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.