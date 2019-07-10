Man struck, killed by train while trying to lift up crossing arms, police say

The scene where a man was killed by a passing train on Wayside Drive on July 9, 2019.

HOUSTON - Police said a man was struck by a train Tuesday as he was attempting to move the crossing arms.

What happened?

"We basically had an individual that was attempting to lift the arms so that the driver of the vehicle that he was in could pass through and in doing so he was hit by the train," Houston Police Department Sgt. Michael Reedy said.

Police said the man was struck at the railroad crossing on North Wayside between Tidwell and Little York roads around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the man was struck and killed by an eastbound train.

The woman in the vehicle was not injured.

"One of the witnesses did say that he had been drinking prior to the accident and she asked him not to do it but he did it anyway," Reedy said.

What friends of the victim are saying

Deshundra Jackson said she got the news late Tuesday night that her friend was killed.

"It's going to be hard for the neighborhood because he was well known," she said. "He was a people's person, you know, hang out every day, all day. He wasn’t a bad person."

What police are saying

Reedy said the incident is a tragic safety reminder.

"Just be patient and make a U-turn and go around and don’t try to be a hero by lifting the arms. They come down for a reason. The train was sounding its horn. You have to be mindful of all that," he said.

Dangerous train crossings

KPRC 2 investigative reporter Mario Diaz did a story about dangerous railroad crossings in Fort Bend County. Read it here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.