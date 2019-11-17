Man struck by vehicles, killed while crossing road in northeast Harris County Saturday

HOUSTON - A man in his 60s was struck and killed by two vehicles as he crossed a road in northeast Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez first tweeted about the wreck near the intersection of Farm-to-Market 1960 E and Huffman-Eastgate Road at about 8:14 p.m. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Traffic was shut down in both directions.

Harris County deputies at the scene said they believed the man was crossing the poorly lit road when he was struck by a vehicle coming in one direction. They believe he was then struck by a vehicle driving in the opposite direction as well.

At least two vehicles stopped at the scene and the drivers were cooperating with investigators.

There was reportedly no sign of impairment on the parts of both drivers.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.