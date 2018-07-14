Man strikes car, runs over his female passenger and flees scene, police say

HOUSTON - A man who ran a red light struck another car and then his own passenger before fleeing the scene, police say.

Police said the crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of the 610 north loop and Airline Drive in north Houston.

After hitting a white sedan, a woman in the man's truck fell out of the passenger side of the vehicle and struck a light pole, investigators said. After hitting the pole, the driver backed the truck up and ran over his passenger and before leaving the scene, police said.

Though the woman has several broken bones and head injuries, she is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators said they are working to track down the male driver. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 and ask for the vehicular crimes division.

