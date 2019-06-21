Man steals woman's purse after following her to her house

KPRC2

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County deputies said they need help to identify a man who followed a woman home and stole her purse from her car.

The Sheriff’s Office said on June 11 around 3:40 p.m., a man between 18 and 20 years old followed a 61-year-old woman to her home in the 5100 block of Hillingworth Court in the Berkshire subdivision in far west Harris County.

"She hurt herself trying to fight back the purse, but other than that, just thankful he didn’t have a gun or knife and harmed her in any way," said Erika Barnes, a neighbor who helped the woman who was robbed.

Barnes and her son happened to be outside moments after the crime took place.

“She was really upset, and she was able to mention that someone had just robbed her, so my son and I looked on our camera video feed real fast,” Barnes said. "We saw a silver Toyota, newer model, pull up, follow her down the street, pulled up right behind her, got out real quick, ran around the car to the passenger side, yanked it open, snatched her purse, kind of forced it from her for a little bit, got back in the car and took off."

Deputies said the man in the gray or silver, four-door Toyota sedan drove away on Hollingworth Court toward Saxon Hollow Lane.

Barnes said she’s glad her cameras captured the crime but said it’s also frustrating.

"It’s good and bad because you see it happen, but there’s absolutely nothing you can do. It’s good to know, to get an idea of what really happened and how much crime goes on,” Barnes said. “The cameras do make you feel a little bit better, but again, it’s just crazy that so much crime is going on right now. It makes you kind of want to move.”

Barnes said the video should be eye-opening for all.

“Be aware of your surroundings, whether you’re a man or female, it doesn’t matter, these people don’t care, they will rob you,” Barnes said.

The Sheriff’s Office described the thief as a man about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with curly brown hair.

Authorities are asking people to call the HCSO Violent Crimes Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and could receive up to $5,000 for information that leads to charges and/or the arrest of the suspect in the case.

