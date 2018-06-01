Man steals thousands of dollars from Sugar Land ice cream parlor

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A man swiped several thousand dollars from an ice cream parlor in Sugar Land -- and a surveillance camera caught him smiling ear-to-ear on his way out.

The theft occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Mystic Dessert Bar, located at Southwest Freeway and Sugar Creek Boulevard.

The owner said the man walked into the store, passed the seating area, toward the office.

VIDEO: Surveillance video shows theft from Sugar Land ice cream parlor

He then opened an office door and helped himself to a deposit bag full of cash. The owner said she's devastated.

"We are a small business and every little dollar affects, severely. It's not like $1,000 missing or $2,000 missing is like no big deal. For that -- it's a huge deal for us," said Bilal Rahman, a manager.

The store's owner, Jessica Brooks, is 17 and most of her staff consists of teenagers, as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sugar Land police at 281-275-2020.

