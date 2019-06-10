Man steals car with girl inside, leads authorities on 120 mph chase

SPRING, Texas - Authorities are searching for a man Monday who led them on a high-speed chase through north Harris County after stealing a car with a young girl inside.

The theft was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday at a gas station at the corner of Treaschwig Road and Cypresswood Drive.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables, the 4-year-old girl’s mother had left her vehicle running while she ran inside the store. A man on a bicycle pedaled up, jumped in the car and then drove away.

Deputies said they quickly spotted the vehicle and began chasing it. The nearly 20-minute chase through several neighborhoods in the Spring area reached speeds of nearly 120 mph before authorities lost sight of the vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies said the vehicle was later found abandoned about 2 miles away from the gas station where it was stolen. The child was found unharmed inside the vehicle, deputies said.

Authorities searched for the man for nearly three hours, but were unable to find him.

