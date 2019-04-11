Man steals $700 from car wash employees' party fund, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they said is seen on surveillance video stealing cash from a car wash.

In the video, the man is seen entering an office at the Dr. Gleem Car Wash in the 5800 block of Bellaire Boulevard on Dec. 11, 2018, around 6:18 p.m.

The man is seen searching inside desk drawers and filing cabinets.

Authorities said when he found cash, he put it in his pocket and left.

Other cameras showed the man walking out of the business, getting in his vehicle and driving away, according to authorities.

Authorities said he was inside the business for three minutes.

The $700 that was stolen was collected by employees as a fund for a company holiday party, authorities said.

The man is described by authorities as being black and was wearing blue jeans, a striped shirt, a black jacket, black shoes, a gold necklace and dark-framed glasses.

He left the scene in a silver Nissan with no license plates.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call investigator Steven Hausler at 832-927-1621 or email him at steven.hausler@cn1.hctx.net.

