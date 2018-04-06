Man steals $30K worth of jewelry, urinates in victim's backyard

HOUSTON - Recounting a burglary that netted up to $30,000 in jewelry, a Rice Military resident wants his property to be returned.

WATCH: Rice Military break-in surveillance video

This comes after a thief was captured on surveillance video entering his front yard and preparing to break in.

"I saw all the drawers pulled out in the bedroom, and that's when I knew that something had happened," the victim, named David, who didn't want his last name used, said.

In the video, you see the suspected thief pass by the front of David's house -- several times.

He eventually enters through the front gate and you can still see a partially shattered window where he apparently tried to break in initially. On the phone -- possibly talking to an accomplice -- the burglar seems to be contemplating his next move.

And if it's not enough that he ends up breaking into the home -- he relieves himself in David's backyard before breaking in to steal jewelry, a handgun and other property.

"Trying to save for the things that you want and possessions that you want to have and then to see them just taken away from you in 10 or 15 minutes, potentially never to be recovered again," David said. "It's very, very saddening."

Houston police believe the burglar had an accomplice -- the person driving a black Chevy Cruze -- which passes by David's home several times while the burglar is inside.

Investigators have indications the group has struck throughout the Houston area several times in the past few months -- with David being one of their last-known targets.

"They're still out there," David said. "They're still trying to find easy targets where they might be able to get into the back of a property and get in and get out."

Anyone who has information or can identify the man seen in the video is asked to call Houston police.

