Man stabbed to death during physical altercation with woman in Humble

HOUSTON - A man died from stab wounds after a physical altercation with a woman Saturday morning in Humble, Houston police said.

The stabbing was reported about 9 a.m. in the 19000 block of Hightower Lane.

Houston police said 70-year-old Douglas Harris was stabbed by a woman companion, who also suffered numerous facial injuries, likely caused by Harris.

Police said the woman confessed to stabbing him. Harris was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The stabbing is under investigation and the case will be presented to a Harris County grand jury.

