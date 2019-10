HOUSTON - A man was stabbed to death at an apartment complex in west Houston, Houston police said in a tweet Sunday morning.

Sunday morning officers responded to an apartment complex at 9000 Town Park Drive on reports of a stabbing. Officers found a man with stab wounds in his neck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Patrol officers are at 9000 Town Park Dr. where a male was found stabbed to death in an apartment complex. Homicide investigators are enroute. CC1 #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 27, 2019

