HOUSTON - A man was stabbed in the neck in north Houston and police said they are searching for his attacker.

Investigators said the stabbing happened around 11 p.m. Friday outside a bar near the intersection of Berry Road and Madie Drive.

The man is in critical condition but is expected to survive, police said.

Police said they have not made any arrests and are hoping anyone with information will call Crime Stoppers.

