Man stabbed, accused of causing child's diaper rash

Otis Parks is accused of stabbing a man over his child's diaper rash, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable offiicals said.

HOUSTON - A man was stabbed after investigators said a father accused him of causing his child's diaper rash, Harris County Precinct 5 officials said.

The argument began after the victim dropped off the suspect, identified as Otis Russell Parks, 22, his girlfriend and their baby off at a home in the early hours of Thursday morning in west Houston, officials said.

The group was traveling to Mexico for a concert, but the trip was called off when the rash accusations surfaced. A physical struggle began in the area of Highway 6 and Park Row and Parks reportedly stabbed the victim multiple times in the shoulder and throat, officials said. The victim was able to escape and run away.

He was taken to an area hospital for non life-threatening injuries. Parks was arrested and his girlfriend and child were taken into the care of Child Protective Services, investigators said.

