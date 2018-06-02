Man sought after being accused of taking photos of child in Walmart dressing room in Tomball

HOUSTON - Police are searching for a man accused of taking photos of a child in a Walmart dressing room Friday in Tomball.

The incident was reported at 27600 Tomball Parkway.

“That is one of the most heinous things you can possibly do to a little kid. He belongs in prison. Let him play with the big boys in prison,” Ben Giacalone, a father who shops at the Walmart store, said.

“It pisses me off. It really makes me mad. How could someone do something like that to innocent children?” shopper Brooke Hanby said.

Tomball police describe the man as being in his 30s, approximately 6 feet tall, with a slim build, bald, with blue eyes and a dark goatee.

Police believe the man has a tattoo on his right forearm.

Police said he was last seen on surveillance video leaving the Walmart in a white four-door passenger car.

“This guy needs to be caught and locked up immediately. He’s dangerous,” Alejandro Soria, a husband and father who shops at this store daily, said.

Anyone with information that can help identify the man is asked to call the Tomball Police Department at 281-351-5451.

