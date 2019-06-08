Man sought, accused of fatal stabbing at Missouri City store

A surveillance image shows the man Missouri City police said stabbed a person to death at a store on June 7, 2019.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Missouri City police officers are searching for a man who is deemed to be the primary suspect in a fatal stabbing at a store Friday.

Around 4 p.m., police said the victim and the man got into a physical altercation at a store in the 1500 block of Texas Parkway.

During the altercation, the man stabbed the victim multiple times, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the stabbing, the man left the scene in an unknown direction. He is described by police as being a light-skinned black man standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a Dallas Cowboys gray hat, a blue shirt with white on the shoulders, khaki shorts, high black socks and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

