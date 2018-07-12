Man shot while sitting in car at northwest Houston condominium complex

HOUSTON - Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire and shot a man Wednesday at an apartment complex in northwest Houston.

According to investigators, the man was sitting in his car around 9:30 p.m. at the Corners at Inwood Forest Condominiums in the 8000 block of Antoine when someone pulled up to the exterior metal fence outside of the complex, stuck a gun through the fence and shot several rounds at the man as he sat in his El Camino. He was hit one time in the ankle.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

The shooter remains on the run.



