Man shot while meeting with woman he met online, deputies say

CROSBY, Texas - A man was shot Sunday while trying to make a transaction with a woman he met online, police said.

According to police, the man in his 50s went to an apartment complex on FM 1942 in Crosby to meet a woman to either buy or sell and item. When the man arrived, the woman was there with two men, deputies said. One of the men with the woman shot the victim at least four times, according to deputies.

He was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

Harris County deputies detained a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

The other two people fled the scene, investigators said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.