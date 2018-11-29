Man shot twice after argument at northeast Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON - An altercation at a gas station in northeast Houston ended with a woman shooting a man in the neck and back, police said.

Officers said the incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday at a Shell station near Lockwood Drive and Crane Street when an argument broke out between a group of people.

Police said Lorenzo Andrado, 28, was shot during the incident.

Police said Andrado and a friend had been involved in an argument with another group of people inside the gas station. A woman was holding a gun during the argument, according to police.

When the argument moved outside into the parking lot, police said Andrado went to his vehicle and retrieved a large machete. Police said he swung the machete at the group and the woman fired several shots, striking Andrado twice.

Both groups left immediately after the shooting, police said.

There is no one in custody, but police said they are talking to Andrado's friend in an effort to find out more information about the shooting.

Police said Andrado is expected to survive.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.