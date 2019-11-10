Man shot trying to break up a fight, police say

HOUSTON - A fight between two women climaxed in a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday morning, officials said.

At around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 8000 block of Cullen Boulevard. Responding officers discovered a man with at least one gunshot wound to his torso, said Captain William McPherson with the Houston Police Department.

The victim reportedly tried to break up a fight between two women when another man confronted the victim and shot him at least once, McPherson said.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital. He is in stable condition, according to authorities.

Investigators are searching for a suspect.

“We’re looking for a heavy-set black male and a dark-colored Chevy pickup,” McPherson said.



