Man shot to death near SW Houston check cashing store

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for the man responsible for a shooting in southwest Houston on Friday.

Police said a Hispanic man was shot to death in the 9000 block of Beechnut Street around 4:30 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man was not a customer at the check cashing store, but was hanging out in the parking lot.

Police said they have no description of the shooter and no witnesses to the crime.

