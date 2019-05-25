Man shot to death in parking lot of NW Harris County fast-food restaurant

The scene where a man was killed in a shooting in northwest Harris County on May 24, 2019.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was shot to death in northwest Harris County on Friday evening, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in the 15500 block of FM 529.

Witnesses told authorities that at least one shot was fired during an altercation between two men while they were sitting in a vehicle.

The shooter is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing a gray hoodie and gray shorts. He left the scene in a blue sedan, authorities said.

The man who was killed was declared dead at the scene. His identity was not revealed, but officials said he was in his 20s.

Authorities said there is surveillance video in the area that they will review.

