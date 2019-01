Investigators look over the scene of a deadly shooting in north Houston on Jan. 2, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man was shot to death Wednesday in the parking lot of a north Houston shopping center.

The shooting was reported about 1:20 p.m. at the corner of Airline Drive and Little York Road.

Houston police said it appears the victim walked up to a car that was in the parking lot and was shot three times in the chest.

Investigators said they have collected surveillance video of the incident.

