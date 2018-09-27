Man shot to death in front of SW Houston home, police say

HOUSTON - A man died after he was found shot several times Tuesday in front of a southwest Houston home.

The shooting was reported about 11:50 p.m. near Sandy Glen Lane and Fondren Meadow Drive.

Houston police said that witnesses reported hearing a loud noise outside their front door and when they opened it, they found 25-year-old Ram Sang, who lives at the residence, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, but did not survive, police said.

Investigators said the shooting may have been the result of a robbery.

Police said Sang's Honda Civic was stolen and then abandoned in the 6200 block of Dryad Drive.

Several shell casings were found in both the front yard of the home and in the street in front of the home.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Houston Police Department's homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

