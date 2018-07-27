Man shot to death in Acres Homes, police say

A man was found shot to death in the 6400 block of Cebra Street on July 26, 2018.

HOUSTON - A 38-year-old man was shot to death in Acres Homes Thursday night, according to Houston police.

Daman Whitfield was killed in a shooting near a residence in the 6400 block of Cebra Street around 11:40 p.m., police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting, but police said the shooter is described as a black man who was wearing jeans and a white T-shirt at the time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

