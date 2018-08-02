Man shot to death during apparent robbery in Sunnyside, police say

HOUSTON - A 47-year-old man was shot to death in Sunnyside on Wednesday, according to Houston police.

Raul Amezcua was found dead at 8324 Grandview St. around 2 p.m., police said.

Amezcua was found behind a truck in the driveway. Police said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the truck's door was open and it appeared that the vehicle had been rummaged through.

WATCH: Sky 2 over scene where man was shot to death during apparent robbery in Sunnyside

Witnesses told police that they heard two to three gunshots on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. The witnesses also told police a man was seen walking away from the scene.

Investigators said the motive of the shooting appears to be robbery.

The man who was seen walking away from the scene is described as black, about 18 to 22 years old and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing dark clothing at the time, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

