Man shot runs to check cashing location for help in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A man is recovering after being shot in the arm Friday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Fondren and Westheimer roads in west Houston, police said.

The initial investigation revealed that the man was walking through the parking lot in the area when he was jumped by two men, police said. It's unclear if they wanted to rob him or initiate another altercation, Houston police said.

After the victim was shot, he went to a check cashing location where employees called police.

Police are working to learn more about the gunman.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.