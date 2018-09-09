Man shot, killed outside his residence near Acres Homes

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed outside his home early Sunday, Houston police said.
Investigators said they were called to the scene around 2:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Prosper Street in northwest Houston, near Acres Homes.
Police said when they arrived, there were several people at the scene and a man was on the ground. He had been shot several times and was later pronounced dead at the scene, homicide investigators said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
VIDEO: Houston police give update after fatal shooting on Prosper Street
