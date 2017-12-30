Man shot, killed in north Houston before meeting up with friends, police say

HOUSTON - A man never made it out to a bar to meet up with his friends Friday, police said.

The victim was shot and killed inside a vehicle around 11:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Nordling and E. Tidwell roads in north Houston, homicide detectives said.

When officers arrived at the scene, a group of the victim's friends were there and had attempted to perform CPR on him, but they were unsuccessful, homicide detectives said. The friends were not with him at the time of the shooting.

The group of friends told investigators that the victim was supposed to meet up with them at a bar in Midtown later, but he had never made it there.

Nearby witnesses told investigators that they heard gunshots and shortly after saw a car speed off. As of Saturday morning, no information about the shooter had been revealed. Detectives said they are in the process of reviewing surveillance footage.

Homicide detectives said the victim, a Hispanic male in his early 20s had been shot inside a vehicle, but it's unclear if the shooter was inside the car with the victim, or was outside.

